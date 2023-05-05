Big relief for Ola Electric, Ather Energy e-scooter buyers!
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Electric scooter companies, Ola Electric and Ather Energy, which have caught the attention of buyers with their slick promotions as well as standout products, have made a massive announcement that would come as a big relief for all e-scooter buyers.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Ola Electric and Ather Energy said they will reimburse the cost of chargers to buyers of electric scooters in the larger interest of the EV ecosystem.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
After witnessing unprecedented success over the last 2 years, Ola pointed fingers at some vested interest groups over the recent narrative on charger pricing, said PTI.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Ola said, "Setting aside the technicalities and as an example for others to follow, we have decided to reimburse the charger monies to all eligible customers."
Photo Credit: HT Tech
However, Ola has not actually revealed the amount to be reimbursed to buyers of its e-scooters.
Photo Credit: Ather
Reports citing government officials had pegged the amount to be around Rs. 130 crore.
Photo Credit: Ather
Ather Energy said that it was in touch with the Ministry of Heavy Industries on the topic of bundling chargers with the purchase of an EV scooter.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
It added, "While there is no legal compliance requirement to bundle chargers, after discussions with MHI and in larger interest of the EV ecosystem we recently made the change to bundle the charger with the vehicle."
Photo Credit: Ather
For those who have already bought the e-scooters, Ather said, "In order to be fair to the customers who had bought the vehicle prior to this change, we have decided to refund the invoiced amount of the chargers for vehicles bought before April 12, 2023."
Photo Credit: Pexels
Check here
Not just Ola and Ather, TVS Motor too announced that it will refund around span class='webrupee'₹/span20 crore as a goodwill benefit scheme to customers who have paid over and above the threshold limit fixed under the FAME scheme.