Big relief! Government extends PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline to June 30
To the relief of income-tax payers, the Government of India has extended the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline to June 30, 2023. This is the fifth time an extension has been provided.
Earlier, the deadline was March 31, 2023.
Govt said, "In order to provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to 30th June 2023".
Notably, people doing their PAN-Aadhaar linking in this period will have to pay late fee.
Earlier, CBDT extended the PAN-Aadhaar deadline by a year on March 31, 2022.
CBDT also announced a late fee of Rs. 500 for three months after April 1, 2022 and Rs. 1000 afterwards.
The late fee for the next few months could be higher than the previous amount. The details regarding it have not been revealed yet.
PAN cards of individuals who fail to link it with their Aadhaar card by June 30, 2023 will become inoperable.
The fee payment for PAN-Aadhaar Linkage needs to be made through e-Pay Tax functionality available on e-filing Portal.
Click here
After linking your Aadhaar and PAN, go to e-Pay Tax page, select AY as 2023-24 and type of Payment as Other Receipts (500) and click Continue to make payment.