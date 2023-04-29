BIG savings! Amazon deal cuts Samsung Galaxy A54 price to 12999 from 45999

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Apr 29, 2023
Amazon is offering a huge discount on the latest Samsung Galaxy A54. How to get the maximum discount? Check here.

 The original price of the Samsung Galaxy A54 for the storage variant 256 GB is Rs. 45999 as per Amazon price listing.

Amazon is offering an 11 percent initial discount on Samsung Galaxy A54.

After this discount, the cost of the smartphone comes to Rs. 40999 from Rs. 45999.

You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by using exchange and bank offers available on Amazon.

Multiple banking offers are available to assist in further reducing the cost of the Samsung Galaxy A54.

You can get a flat Rs. 3000 instant discount on ICICI Credit Card and SBI Credit Card transactions.

Apart from this, Amazon is offering an exchange offer where you can get up to Rs. 25000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy A54.

You should note that the discount on the exchange deal depends on the resale value of your old smartphone.

After these discounts the price of the smartphone goes down to just Rs. 12999! 

Samsung Galaxy A54 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED 120Hz display, a triple camera system with a 50MP primary camera as well as a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

