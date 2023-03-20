Big Savings on Amazon! Oppo Reno8 price cut to 10449 from 38999
Looking for a camera-centric smartphone? Oppo Reno8 price cut is something not to be missed. Know how to nab Oppo Reno8 at the lowest price.
If you are searching for a new smartphone for yourself, then know that Oppo Reno8 has just received an impressive price cut.
Amazon has announced a flat discount of 26 percent on the Oppo Reno8 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
After this discount, you can grab it for Rs. 28999 from Amazon. (HT Tech)
There are several bank offers, including Rs. 500 off on J&K bank card transactions on offer too.
For further reduction in the cost of the smartphone, you can opt for the exchange deal too.
If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can exchange it to get up to Rs. 18050 off on the phone.
With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can come down to Rs. 10449 after bank offers, price cut, and exchange deal. (HT Tech)
The Reno8 brings the performance of the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and supports 80W Supervooc charging support. (Pexels)
The Reno8 features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. (Unsplash)
Talking about its main highlight, the cameras, the Oppo Reno8 boasts a 50MP main camera of Sony IMX766 coupled with 8MP and 2MP macro cameras. (Pexels)