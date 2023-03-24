BIG savings on JioMart! Samsung Galaxy M13 price slashed to 9499 from 16999
If you don’t want to spend a huge amount on a mid-range or premium smartphone, then know Samsung Galaxy M13 has just witnessed a huge price cut on JioMart. Check out this deal.
The affordable Samsung Galaxy M13 5G has become even more affordable!
Talking about its price, the Galaxy M13 5G comes at an MRP of Rs. 16999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.
However, JioMart is offering it at Rs. 11999 with a flat 29 percent discount.
This makes an interesting deal to save huge amounts without worrying about bank offers and exchange deals.
However, if you are looking for more discounts, then there are a bunch of bank offers that will help you buy the Galaxy M13 at an affordable price.
You can enjoy up to Rs. 2500 off with some of the bank offers including ICICI Bank credit cards.
This will help to slash the Galaxy M13 price to just Rs. 9499.
What does the Galaxy M13 have to offer at this price? It brings the performance of the Exynos 850 chipset.
Plus, the galaxy M13 packs a triple camera setup including 50MP+5MP+2MP for photography experience.