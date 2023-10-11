Biggest solar storm, much more massive than Carrington event, struck Earth 14,000 years ago
Photo Credit: Pixabay
A horrific solar storm, the biggest known so far, much bigger than the horrific Carrington event, struck Earth 14000 years ago.
Photo Credit: NASA
Researchers have discovered a massive solar storm that had struck Earth 14000 years ago.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
According to a report by Science Alert, researchers have figured out the date of the solar storm strike from ancient tree rings.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
The Carrington event occurred in the year 1859 and it is the most intense solar storm event in the recorded history of the Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Carrington event was named after an astronomer, Richard Carrington who witnessed the event.
Photo Credit: NASA
According to reports, the event created dazzling auroras across the globe and not just at the poles and ignited fires in telegraph systems worldwide and gave electric shocks to operators.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Solar storms occur when the Sun explodes and charged particles collide with the plasma medium and give off electromagnetic radiation.
Photo Credit: ISRO
These kind of powerful solar storms occur infrequently, but they have the potential to wreak havoc on technology. Fortunately for humans, there was no technology then. If such a solar storm event happens now, it can cause blackouts in power grids and disrupt mobile phone communications, radio communications and even the Internet.
Photo Credit: NASA
Geologist Edouard Bard of the Collège de France and European Centre for Research said, “Such super storms could permanently damage the transformers in our electricity grids, resulting in huge and widespread blackouts lasting months,
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Scientists believe that a clear understanding of past events will help answer various doubts and questions about the future of solar storms.