Black Friday Sale! Not 109999, pay just 58999 for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra; check hot deal
Samsung store in India is currently hosting its Black Friday Sale 2022 with a bunch of deals on premium smartphones. Right now, you can nab a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just Rs. 58999. (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes at a retail price of Rs. 109999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. (HT tech)
But right now the Samsung Store India has a sensational offer during the Black Friday Sale that will leave you surprised. (Samsung)
Under the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut, you can get up to 46 percent off. That is a massive Rs. 51000 off on the smartphone. (HT Tech)
That means you get to take the smartphone home for just Rs. 58999. But there is just one condition. (HT Tech)
You have to trade-in your existing smartphone to grab this deal at an insanely low price. (HT Tech)
All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. However, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. (Unsplash)
The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone that you own. It is worth noting that to get the entire discount amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. (Unsplash)
If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just a little over half its price at Rs. 58999. (Unsplash)
However, you need to hurry as Samsung's Black Friday Sale will end soon on November 28. (Unsplash)