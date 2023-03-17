Bonanza! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price PLUNGES to 18050 from 49990
Mega sales have come to an end! If you are worried about having missed recent super-saving sales, then here is another deal that will leave you pleasantly surprised. Check out this Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut deal!
Amazon has announced a super savings deal on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE!
Launched in 2022, it features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and brings the performance of the Exynos 2100 chipset.
For photography, it boasts a triple-camera setup of a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens, while on the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera.
It is considered to be an affordable model of the Galaxy S21 series. Now, thanks to the latest Amazon deal, it can be purchased at an affordable rate.
The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available with a whopping discount of 30 percent on Amazon.
It comes at a retail price of Rs. 49990, but with this deal you can get it for just Rs. 34999.
You can bring the price down further as Amazon is offering exchange deals and bank offers that you can take advantage of.
With HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card and City Union bank mastercard, you can get a discount of up to Rs. 250.
Apart from this, you can exchange your old phone to get further off of up to Rs. 18050 on the phone. The amalgamation of all the offers and discounts can lower the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G down to Rs. 16690.