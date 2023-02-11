Bonanza! Save up to 33050 on Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus THIS way
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is placed right in the middle of the flagship Galaxy S23 series.
It gets more or less the same features like the standard Samsung Galaxy S23 but with some important changes.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus gets a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
It is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset just like its siblings and sports a triple rear camera setup of 50MP +12MP +10MP. It features enhanced nightography, multi-frame video processing and more.
Ahead of the sale scheduled on February 23 in India, Amazon is providing you with a chance to save up to Rs. 33050 on this premium phone.
Wondering how? First, know that Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is priced at Rs. 94,999 for 8GB/256GB model.
But if you have SBI Credit card, ICICI Bank Credit Card, or HDFC bank credit card, then you can save Rs. 8000 with their offers.
The deal doesn’t end here! After this, if you have an old smartphone, then you go for an exchange deal on Amazon and save up to Rs. 25050. (HT Tech)
The combo of bank offers and exchange deals will let you save up to Rs. 33050 on the Galaxy S23 Plus on Amazon. (HT Tech)
It's important to keep in mind that this discount will be subject to the value you get for your old smartphone.