Boost your AI skills! Follow these 4 tips and 5 apps that can help you succeed

Hindustan Times
Published Jul 31, 2023
Published Jul 31, 2023
 Want an AI-related job? Here are 4 must-have skills and 5 apps that can get you an AI job. 

Programming languages: Programming languages such as Python, C++, and Java are a must if you want to practice AI.  Having a deep understanding of programming language can be helpful to start your career.

Machine learning: Machine learning is an essential part of AI, Therefore, make sure to understand and gain hands-on experience in learning about the subject. 

Natural language processing: NLP involves layers of skills and techniques that AI practitioners should master. This basic skill focuses on how humans and machines interact.

Data analysis: One must have statistical knowledge, domain knowledge, problem-solving skills, and more to have a thorough understanding of data analysis. Now, learn all about these apps that can boost your AI skills.

Programming Hub: This app offers over 1,800 programs and courses. It follows an interactive form of learning with industry experts. 

Learn Machine Learning: This app offers various topics and sub-topics to make learning easier. It also prepares you for the interview through its practice questions.

Sololearn: This is one of the best learning apps for ML and data science as it has various topics such as C++, Python, reactJS and more. 

Realizeit: This app provides 1-on-1 learning experiences where learners and trainers can then collaborate. with the help of their learning materials, you can easily learn and practice any AI subject.

Adaptemy: This app provides advanced tools to learners to encourage intelligent learning solutions. It offers customized learning experiences created with the help of Adaptemy's insights and data.

