Boost your career, get a pay hike, just use these 5 AI tools
You have a job to do and you are giving it your 100%, but wished that you could boost your productivity even more to get a pay hike. Look no further, just get up close and familiar with these 5 AI video tools that will help burnish your work-presentations and all.
1- Video BG Remover: It does exactly what its name says, it removes background in videos. It lets you edit out your video's original background and replace it with an image or color of your choice—perfect for creating marketing, ads, and promotional videos!
2- D-ID is a web app that uses real-time face animation and advanced text-to-speech to create an immersive and human-like conversational AI experience. This AI tool can convert a photo into video. It can bring still images of faces to life by animating them.
3- Voice AI enables devices to interact and respond to human voice commands in natural language. You can transform your voice into any sound you can think of. You can change your voice to sound like someone else even.
4- Descript is an AI tool that transcribes audio and video files into text as well as convert texts into AI voices. How useful is it? Descript aims to make video a staple of every communicator’s toolkit, alongside docs and slides. Esoecially for for content creators.
5- Pictory.ai can create videos from text prompts. It uses AI to create videos easily and quickly and what is more, no video expertise is needed. You can create powerful videos and transform written content into professional quality videos.