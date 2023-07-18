Boost your communications skills - 3 apps to download and 5 tips to follow for career growth 

Effective communication plays an important role in education, career, and personal development and advancement. One must know how to exchange information with clarity. Tap to know 5 Tips for effective communications.

Practice active listening

Active listening helps you analyze body language and verbal cues. This way you can practice exchanging information and practice enhancing your listening skills.

Draft your message clearly

Create a message that is clear, concise, correct and that makes sense to the receiver. First of all, make sure it makes sense to you with all points clearly laid out.

Use face-to-face communication

When you communicate in person, you'll be able to open up and communicate clearly. It will allow a free-flow of ideas and ensure better all-round communications. It will also increase your self-confidence.

Measures progress

Always measure your progress. Collect feedback and analyze how your peers are responding to your messages.

Know your audience

Adapt your message to your audience and create language and words that resonate well. Now, check the apps that can help you communicate better.

Improspeak app

It is a social platform where you can share your passions with like-minded individuals and improve your communication by making conversation.

Speeko app

When it comes to enhancing your public speaking skills and effective communication for presentations, meetings, and interviews, Speeko is the expert coach app that you can use.

Samsung BeFearless app

It's a self-training VR app that helps practice public speaking. You can learn three types of public speaking skills in school, business, and daily life.

