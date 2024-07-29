Boost your iPhone's charging speed with these 9 simple, effective tips and tricks
Published Jul 29, 2024
Heading out for the evening but your iPhone battery is nearly dead? Know how to quickly boost your iPhone’s battery life with these essential tips.
Upgrade to a fast charger to speed up the charging of your iPhone. Pair a 20-watt power adapter with a USB-C to Lightning or USB-C to USB-C connection. This can charge your phone up to 50% in about 30 minutes.
Avoid using your computer to charge your iPhone. Computers charge phones slower compared to wall adapters. Instead of using your laptop's USB port, use a wall outlet or a specific charger to charge faster.
For the fastest wireless charging, pair Apple's MagSafe charger with a 20-watt adaptor. This configuration provides 15-watt charging speeds for iPhone 12 models and beyond, which is much faster than typical Qi chargers that only provide up to 7.5 watts.
Keep your iPhone idle while charging. Using apps, streaming, or gaming can slow down the charging process. For optimal results, let your phone charge without interference.
Switch to airplane mode to speed up charging. This mode disables cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, reducing power consumption and allowing your iPhone to charge faster without turning it off completely.
Check if Optimised Battery Charging is affecting your charge speed. This feature, meant to extend battery lifespan, can slow down charging. Disable it in Settings Battery Battery Health if you need a quicker charge.
Assess your battery’s health in the same settings area. If your iPhone shows a message about degraded battery health, consider replacing the battery. A new battery can enhance overall performance and charging efficiency.
Apple no longer includes a power adapter with new phones, but you can buy a 20-watt adaptor from Apple or other retailers. Ensure that you have the right adaptor for the fastest charging speeds.
Need more power on the go? Explore top-rated power banks for iPhone in 2024. For older iPhones with Lightning ports, find affordable fast chargers to keep your phone charged and ready for anything, anytime.