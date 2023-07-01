Boost your productivity, check out these Time Management apps and some books
Boost your productivity, check out these Time Management apps and some books
The 80/20 Principle:
The Secret to Achieving More with Less by Richard Koch
It is a manifesto for accomplishing great results with minimal effort. The 80/20 rule asserts that 80% of results come from 20% of efforts. This book suggests that the key to success is not to stay busy, but rather to invest the most energy and focus into the 20%, or the most essential priorities and tasks.
The Productivity Project:
Accomplishing More by Managing Your Time, Attention, and Energy by Chris Bailey
In this book, Bailey shares the actions that had the biggest impact on his output, for example, slow down and work more deliberately, and schedule less time for important tasks.
Eat that Frog! By Brain Tracy
Brain Tracy explains the best way to get rid of procrastination and gain momentum in this book. People can do so by tackling the most challenging tasks without fear.
Deep Work by Carl Newport
Carl Newport explores the benefits of unflinching work ethic. This book explains guidelines and training methods for concentrating.
Essentialism by GREG McKeown
This book suggests not to do more, but doing what is essential. Greg McKeown suggests Prioritising the most critical task and improving the most important ideas.
While that is all and good, you will also need some in-time help along the way and in this here are 3 apps that can help you manage time and assist you in organising yourself all the way and even after:
Todoist:
Todoist is a popular task management tool that helps individuals and teams stay organized and focused on their tasks and projects. It provides a simple and intuitive interface for creating to-do lists, setting due dates, and assigning tasks to different projects or collaborators.
Trello:
Trello is a visual project management tool. It uses boards, lists, and cards to represent tasks and their statuses. Trello's user-friendly interface and flexibility make it suitable for personal and team use.
Evernote:
Evernote is a note-taking and organization tool designed to help users capture, store, and retrieve information across multiple devices. It offers a wide range of features for creating and managing notes effectively.