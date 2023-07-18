Boost your productivity: Here are 5 tips and 3 apps to enhance your efficiency
Photo Credit: pexels
Are you constantly feeling burned out but still have a number of things to do at the end of the day? Here are 5 productivity tips and 3 apps to help boost your productivity at work.
Photo Credit: pexels
Stop multitasking:
Multitasking leads to poor quality of work and no task can be completed efficiently if you multitask. One task at a time makes work easier and faster. Focusing on the task at hand will also get it done faster.
Photo Credit: pexels
Develop small goals;
Break bigger tasks into smaller tasks to do them with more ease and efficiency. It will also reduce burnout and increase productivity.
Photo Credit: pexels
Do important and urgent tasks first:
Prioritize tasks with great importance and urgency and do them first to reduce workload at the end of the day.
Photo Credit: pexels
Use productivity techniques :
There are various productivity methods that can be used like the time blocking method, eat the frog method, zen to done, and more.
Photo Credit: pexels
Take breaks:
Breaks are important to refresh and rejuvenate. Take a walk to free up your mind and release stress. Now, take a look at the apps that will help you boost your productivity.
Photo Credit: pexels
Hive app:
Hive is an effective productivity tool as it provides ways to improve work ethic and productivity. You can create a schedule and share it with your colleagues, you can easily collaborate and share files. And list your project and analyze progress.
Photo Credit: pexels
IFTTT (If This Then That) app:
With this app, you can seamlessly integrate different apps and streamline processes.
Photo Credit: pexels
Click here
Shift app:
It's a desktop app that integrates all your email accounts, apps, and extensions into one convenient browser.