Boult Rover Pro smartwatch launched! Price, AOD, BT calling and more - check them all out
Boult Audio has expanded its Rover smartwatch series with the launch of a brand-new smartwatch Rover Pro. Check price, specs, and interesting features of the Boult Rover Pro smartwatch.
The new Boult Rover Pro features an AMOLED screen of a 1.43-inch round dial with a 1000 Nits High Brightness Display.
It also features 'always on display' mode which allows you to see important information even when it's locked or inactive.
For quick connectivity, the Rover Pro smartwatch is equipped with single-chip Bluetooth 5.2 technology.
Users can also make calls via smartwatch with its dial pad and a Bluetooth calling feature with a dedicated mic and speaker.
Moreover, the Rover Pro smartwatch is equipped to make calls, reject calls with an SMS facility and synchronize contacts.
Apart from these, it also brings the Boult Health options such as SpO2, heart rates, blood pressure, female menstrual cycle tracking, sleep monitoring, and sedentary and drinking water reminders.
Moreover, 100+ sports modes like cricket, running, cycling, basketball and yoga and 150+ cloud-based watch faces make it customisable according to the need.
Boult claims that the new Rover Pro watch can stay alive for 2 days in just 10 minutes of charging. The smartwatch comes with 7 days of battery life in 90 mins of charging with a Type-C port.
The smartwatch can ward off water up to 1.5m for about 30 minutes due to its top-rated waterproof IP68 water-resistant quality.
Boult Rover Pro smartwatch has been launched at a price of Rs. 2499 with two additional free straps.