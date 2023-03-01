Boult Striker smartwatch: Price, specs and features
All you need to know about the Boult Audio Striker smartwatch. (Boult)
Boult Audio adds another smartwatch ‘Striker’ with a premium design and metallic finish to its round wearables segment. (Boult)
The Boult Audio smartwatch, Striker comes with 7-day playtime and charges fully in just 2 hours. (Boult)
The Boult Striker smartwatch also features smart health monitoring sensors, water resistance, cloud-based watch faces, and various sports modes. (Boult)
You get the smartwatch in three beautiful colors options that are black, blue, and cream to suit your style. (Boult)
Boult Striker sports a round dial with a 1.3-inch HD screen and offers Bluetooth calling with a dedicated mic and speaker, enabling users to make and receive calls directly from the watch. (Boult)
With Striker you get a facility to display dialed numbers and save their favorite contacts. (Boult)
The Striker smartwatch comes with a health monitoring facility. (Boult)
It that keeps track of 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitor, Sleep Monitor, Drink Water Reminder, and Sedentary Reminder. (Boult)
The newly launched smartwatch also comprises 150+ cloud faces that let you flaunt a new look on your smartwatch’s dial every day. It also supports 100+ sports modes to level up your fitness game. (Boult)
It is equipped with Bluetooth 5.1, it also offers 7 days of battery life, 20 days of standby, IP67 water-resistant properties, and smart notifications. (Boult)
The smartwatch is available at Flipkart and www.boultaudio.com at an exclusive price of Rs. 1799.
(Boult)