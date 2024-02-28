BOULT unveils Astra Neo: Made-in-India TWS gaming earbuds look to redefine audio experience
BOULT launches Astra Neo TWS gaming earbuds. The device is made in India and touts low latency for an immersive gaming experience.
Astra Neo offers 70 hours of playtime, Zen Quad Mic, IPX5 water resistance, and dual-device connectivity.
Lightning Boult Type-C Fast Charging provides 100-minute playtime in 10 mins.
Available in Black & White, Astra Neo features Bluetooth 5.4, Comfort Grip, and Mode sync LED.
In a statement, BOULT underlined its commitment to audio excellence and innovation with the BOULT Astra Neo.
Click here
Astra Neo is priced at Rs. 1,099 (Limited Time Offer) and Rs. 3,499 thereafter. It is available on boultaudio.com and Flipkart.