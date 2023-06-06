Brainly to Kahoot, here are top 3 AI apps that are best for education
Integration of AI in education apps has revolutionised the education industry.
AI powered education apps enhances the learning experience and are helpful for students to achieve their goals.
These three apps, brainly, Kahoot and Machine Learning, will amaze you and will help improve your skills.
Brainly- it offers variety of courses. It uses AI to curate its content based on the interest and learning history of the users. It is a community driven platform which allows users to ask questions and other users can answer them. It provides elaborated explanations and solutions.
Kahoot- It is a game based learning platform. It personalizes the user' experience and helps users to learn on the basis of their pace and understanding. It engages users by offering various quizzes and games. It help teachers to create quizzes and games for students to enhance their learning experience.
Duolingo- It helps users to learn different languages. The app offers a range of languages to choose from and uses gamification to keep learners engaged. It uses AI to evaluate the user’s progress and provide feedback to improve their learning outcomes.