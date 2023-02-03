Breathtaking visuals of Green Comet at its closest to Earth
After a journey of 50000 years, the rare green comet came calling again to make its closest approach to Earth on February 2. (Unsplash)
Known as Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), this ancient icy comet appeared in greenish hues above Earth. (Unsplash)
Several space agencies and amateur astronomers have captured the comet in the night sky. Here are some breathtaking visuals of Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF). (Unsplash)
This shows a view of a green comet over Kryoneri, Greece, February 1, 2023. (Reuters)
Here, the green comet has been seen from the Pico de las Nieves, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, February 1, 2023. (Reuters)
The Comet ZTF has been captured over Caceres, Spain, by astrophotographers Javier Caldera & Miguel Gracia. (Javier Caldera & Miguel Gracia)
It shows the green comet while visiting the inner Solar System that has been showing not only a common dust tail, ion tail, and green gas coma. (NASA)
Astronomers say that they discovered Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF on March 2, 2022 with the help of the 48-inch (1.2-meter) Samuel Oschin robotic telescope. (Unsplash)
The telescope is part of the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), located at Mt. Palomar in southern California. (Unsplash)
Also, it was the 3rd celestial object found in the fifth month (A, B, C, D, E) of the year. And that’s how it got its name comet 2022 E3 (ZTF). (Unsplash)
Click here
If you are wondering why this comet has green colour pigment, then know that the green glow is due to the presence of carbon gas. (Unsplash)