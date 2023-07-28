Get ahead with these 5 in-demand courses and 3 apps to get a great job
The Master of Technology (M.Tech) is a postgraduate degree in engineering. It's a great option for B.Tech graduates who want to specialise in a particular area of engineering.
1. M.Tech
The Master of Science in Cybersecurity is a postgraduate degree that focuses on the prevention, detection, and response to cyber attacks.
2. M.S in Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity is a rapidly growing field, and there is a high demand for qualified professionals. If you're interested in a career in cybersecurity, an M.S in Cybersecurity can give you the skills and knowledge you need to succeed.
The Master of Science (M.Sc) is a postgraduate degree in the sciences. It's a great option for B.Tech graduates who want to pursue a career in research or academia. Some of the most popular M.Sc specialisations for B.Tech graduates include: Physics, Chemistry, Computer science, Mathematics, etc.
3. M.Sc
M.Eng programs typically focus on practical skills and applications, rather than theoretical research. This makes it a good option for B.Tech graduates who want to get a job right away.
4. Master of Engineering
The Master of Science (M.S) is a postgraduate degree in a variety of subjects, including engineering, business, and the sciences. If you're interested in a more general degree, an M.S may be a good option for you.
5. M.S
LeetCode: This app helps you practise coding problems that are commonly asked in job interviews.
Apps
Glassdoor: This app allows you to research companies and salaries, so you can get an idea of what you should be earning.
HackerEarth: This app offers a variety of practice problems, as well as the opportunity to compete in online hackathons.