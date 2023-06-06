B.Tech courses in DU: Top 6 apps to clear JEE Mains exam to get into these courses
Delhi University has unveiled 3 BTech programming courses for upcoming session. Students will be admitted through JEE Mains exam score. Want to know more about them? Read here
B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering:
This course combines aspects of computer science and engineering to design, develop, and maintain computer systems and software. It encompasses the study of algorithms, programming languages, operating systems and computer architecture.
B.Tech Electronics and communication Engineering :
This is an undergraduate degree program that focuses on the study of electronic devices, communication systems, and their application in various industries. It combines the fields of electronics engineering and communication engineering.
B.Tech in Electrical Engineering:
This course focuses on the study of electrical systems, electronics, power generation, and distribution. It is a four-year program that provides students with a comprehensive understanding of the principles and practices related to electrical engineering.
Apps that can help you clear JEE mains exams include, AllenKota, Khan Academy, Toppr, Embibe, Unacademy and MyPAT.