Bummer! iPhone 15 Pro Max may settle for iPhone 14 Pro-like camera specs
iPhone fans have been waiting for the upcoming iPhone 15 series launch expectantly, but they may end up being disappointed with some things that will be on the phone.
Leaks and rumours have revealed almost everything there is to know about the upcoming iPhone 15 series.
From design, display, chip, to cameras – iPhone 15 lineup is expected to bring massive new upgrades to the table.
For photography, iPhone 15 Pro Max has been tipped to get some significant improvements too, such as Sony's top-of-the-line IMX903 with around 1-inch sensor.
However, the latest leak suggests that Apple has other plans for the iPhone 15 Pro Max!
As per leakster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve), the iPhone 15 Pro Max will pack an IMX803, the 48MP camera, that was featured on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max!
Not just that, the tipster also suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will use the same Samsung M12 material set for its panel which is available on iPhone 14 Pro Max.
However, tipster Revegnus hasn’t mentioned anything about the Periscope camera, which is expected to be exclusively available on iPhone 15 Pro Max this year.
Well, even if iPhone 15 Pro Max fails to roll out any improvement in the main camera department, you can expect several other upgrades in this premium flagship.
For one, iPhone 15 series will be the first iPhone ever to skip the lightning port in favour of USB-C charging. Plus, it will likely get titanium frames and new A17 Bionic chipset for Pro models.
However, don't get too disappointed, Apple is extremely secretive and it may still be hiding various surprises for its fans and that will be revealed on launch day, sometime in September, 2023.