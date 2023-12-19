Buy iPhone 12 for Christmas, Get whopping 33% discount

Hindustan Times
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 19, 2023
Christmas is approaching, and various e-commerce platforms are offering enticing deals on electronic items like smartphones, TVs, and smartwatches and more. The Apple iPhone 12 too has a big discount.

 So, if you want to buy iPhone 12, Amazon is offering a great price drop. Check out the details.

Amazon is currently running a significant discount on the iPhone 12 with 256 GB storage.

The iPhone 12 is priced at just Rs. 63999, a notable drop from the original Rs. 94900. It marks a remarkable 33 percent discount.

You can save more on iPhone 12 with exciting exchange offers.

Amazon is providing  an exchange offer, potentially saving up to Rs. 32050 when trading in an old device

 Please ensure availability of the exchange offer in your area by entering the PIN code.

Please note that the exchange offer's value depends on the condition of the old smartphone and the e-commerce platform's evaluation process.

 The iPhone 12 features 256 GB  storage, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display, and a 12MP dual-lens rear camera setup.

With an A14 Bionic chip, Ceramic Shield technology, IP68 water resistance, and eligibility for the latest iOS 17 software.

The iPhone 12 offers a durable and feature-rich option at a discounted price.

