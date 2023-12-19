Buy iPhone 12 for Christmas, Get whopping 33% discount
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Christmas is approaching, and various e-commerce platforms are offering enticing deals on electronic items like smartphones, TVs, and smartwatches and more. The Apple iPhone 12 too has a big discount.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
So, if you want to buy iPhone 12, Amazon is offering a great price drop. Check out the details.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Amazon is currently running a significant discount on the iPhone 12 with 256 GB storage.
Photo Credit: Amazon
check here
The iPhone 12 is priced at just Rs. 63999, a notable drop from the original Rs. 94900. It marks a remarkable 33 percent discount.
Photo Credit: Amazon
You can save more on iPhone 12 with exciting exchange offers.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Amazon is providing an exchange offer, potentially saving up to Rs. 32050 when trading in an old device
Photo Credit: Apple
Please ensure availability of the exchange offer in your area by entering the PIN code.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Please note that the exchange offer's value depends on the condition of the old smartphone and the e-commerce platform's evaluation process.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The iPhone 12 features 256 GB storage, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display, and a 12MP dual-lens rear camera setup.
Photo Credit: Amazon
With an A14 Bionic chip, Ceramic Shield technology, IP68 water resistance, and eligibility for the latest iOS 17 software.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Click here
The iPhone 12 offers a durable and feature-rich option at a discounted price.