Buy iPhone 13 as price falls to just Rs. 51490 from Rs. 69900! Here is how to save Rs. 18410

Published May 05, 2023
Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale has been extended till 7th May and that gives you another opportunity to buy the iPhone 13 priced at just Rs. 51490!

Not just iPhone 13, Apple fans can grab exciting offers available across iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and more.

 iPhone 13 is usually priced at Rs. 69900.

It is now being offered at a price of Rs. 61,490.

However, you can get cashback of Rs. 2000 on HDFC Bank cards.

Moreover, if you wish to exchange your existing smartphone and if it carries a minimum exchange value of Rs. 5,000, it will be topped by another Rs. 3000 at Vijay Sales.

This will take the total discount amount to Rs. 18,410.

The final price of the iPhone 13 will then fall to just Rs. 51,490.

