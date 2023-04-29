Buy iPhone 14 at just Rs. 400 pd; But you will have to do it this wa

Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Apr 29, 2023
Can you buy iPhone 14 for just Rs. 400 a day? Yes, you heard it right, the only thing you have to do is just follow these steps.

 Amazon has a very beneficial payment option that is a no-cost EMI (Equated Monthly Installments) payment that you should know about.

 In no-cost EMI, the buyer doesn’t have to pay extra charges or the interest amount of the EMI.

 The best part of the EMI deal is that you can also take advantage of any flat discounts that Amazon offers.

To avail this EMI offer all you need to have is either an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card or an HDFC Bank credit card.

Currently, Amazon is offering a 9 percent discount on iPhone 14.

After the initial discount the price of the iPhone 14 comes to Rs. 71999.

So, if you choose the EMI deal, you will have to pay Rs. 12000 a month for 6 months straight to pay off the iPhone 14.

This Rs. 12000 amount comes to just Rs. 400 a day.

Alternatively, if you don't want the above-mentioned deal, you can also reduce the price of the smartphone by using the exchange deal available.

Amazon has an exchange deal worth Rs. 25000 which means after deducting the amount the price of the smartphone that is traded-in, the rate of the iPhone 14 will reduce to Rs. 46999.

