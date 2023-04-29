Buy iPhone 14 at just Rs. 400 pd; But you will have to do it this wa
Photo Credit: Amazon
Can you buy iPhone 14 for just Rs. 400 a day? Yes, you heard it right, the only thing you have to do is just follow these steps.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Buy here
Amazon has a very beneficial payment option that is a no-cost EMI (Equated Monthly Installments) payment that you should know about.
Photo Credit: Amazon
In no-cost EMI, the buyer doesn’t have to pay extra charges or the interest amount of the EMI.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The best part of the EMI deal is that you can also take advantage of any flat discounts that Amazon offers.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Product Page
To avail this EMI offer all you need to have is either an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card or an HDFC Bank credit card.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Currently, Amazon is offering a 9 percent discount on iPhone 14.
Photo Credit: Amazon
After the initial discount the price of the iPhone 14 comes to Rs. 71999.
Photo Credit: Apple
So, if you choose the EMI deal, you will have to pay Rs. 12000 a month for 6 months straight to pay off the iPhone 14.
Photo Credit: Apple
This Rs. 12000 amount comes to just Rs. 400 a day.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Alternatively, if you don't want the above-mentioned deal, you can also reduce the price of the smartphone by using the exchange deal available.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Check More
Amazon has an exchange deal worth Rs. 25000 which means after deducting the amount the price of the smartphone that is traded-in, the rate of the iPhone 14 will reduce to Rs. 46999.