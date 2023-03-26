Buy Samsung Galaxy F13 on Flipkart for just 549; save over Rs. 14000 NOW
You can grab Samsung Galaxy F13 for the price of 549 on Flipkart, Read here to know how. (Flipkart)
Product Page
The base variant that is- 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant worth Rs. 14999 is available on Flipkart at a discount of 35 percent for Rs. 9699 today. (Flipkart)
Flipkart is offering a huge discount, exchange and bank offers on the device which would help you to grab it at the lower price. (Flipkart)
After the discount of 35 percent the e-commerce site is also offering an exchange offer of Rs. 9150. (Flipkart)
If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition you will be able to enjoy the exchange offer at full. (Flipkart)
On opting for both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Samsung Galaxy F13 can come down to only Rs. 549 on Flipkart. (Flipkart)
While the deal doesn’t end here you can further reduce the price of the smartphone by applying the bank offers available on Flipkart. (Flipkart)
The bank offers being offered on the phone include: 10 percent off on Samsung axis Bank credit card. (Flipkart)
While you can also get 10 percent off on Axis Bank Credit Card and EMI transactions up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above. (Flipkart)
The Samsung Galaxy F13 is available in two storage variants- 64GB and 128GB. (Flipkart)
Check here
This Samsung Smartphone gets a big 6000 mAh battery and runs on Exynos 850 chipset. (Flipkart)