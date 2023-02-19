Buy Samsung Galaxy S21 FE priced at just Rs. 19999-save Rs. 55000
Want to get a premium smartphone at the price rate of a budget phone then this Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal is for you. (Amazon)
Flipkart is offering a stunning Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut deal which slashes the price from Rs. 74999 to just Rs. 19999. (Amazon)
The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB on Flipkart is Rs. 74999 but customers can get it at a lower price through several offers available on Flipkart. (Samsung)
Under this deal, Flipkart is offering a 46% initial discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE making its price fall to Rs. 39999, thereby saving you Rs. 35000. (Samsung)
You can further lower the price by including an exchange offer available on Flipkart. (Samsung)
Flipkart offers an exchange deal of up to Rs. 20000 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. (Ht Tech)
The exchange offer depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you are trading-in. (Samsung)
if you manage to fulfil all the conditions and apply all the offers and discounts then you can bring home the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at just Rs. 19999. (Samsung)
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE offers an AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. (Samsung)
This premium Samsung smartphone also comes with a powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a camera with a telephoto lens. (Samsung)
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal on Flipkart enables you to save a whopping Rs. 55000. (Samsung)