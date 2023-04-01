Buying a folding phone? Check amazing deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, more
Photo Credit: Samsung
There are several foldable phones in the Indian market from Samsung, Oppo, and more.
Photo Credit: Samsung
You can get yourself a foldable phone at a discount along with exchange and bank offers.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
From Oppo Find N2 Flip, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4- here are the phones on offer.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Click here
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G (12GB+512GB): Currently available at a discount of 12%, you can get the phone for Rs. 164999 against Rs. 187999 on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Click here
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G (8GB+256GB): With a discount of 11%, the phone can currently be grabbed for Rs. 94999 against Rs. 106999 on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check here
Oppo Find N2 Flip (8GB+256GB): you can save Rs. 10000 on the Find N2 Flip today. The phone is currently priced at Rs. 89999 against Rs. 99999.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Check here
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (12GB+256GB): Priced at Rs. 149999 today, you can save Rs. 22000 on the phone on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Click here
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (8GB+128GB): The phone worth Rs. 95999 is currently available at a discounted rate of Rs. 69999.
Photo Credit: Samsung
On almost all of the above mentioned devices, you can opt for exchange to get another up to Rs. 27000 off.
Photo Credit: samsung
Read more
You can also check offers on Amazon on these devices.