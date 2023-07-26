Buying a new smartphone? Here are 5 tips to follow

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 26, 2023
Are looking to upgrade your smartphone? Then here are 5 tips you must consider before buying a new one. 

We can get all types of smartphones, from budget to high-end. There are plenty of options in the market to choose from. but how do we pick the right smartphone?

We spend hours on the internet looking for the best smartphone that fits our budget, requirement and demands. We go from one review to another just to find out some flaws or good points.

To make your smartphone hunt easier, we have gathered a few factors that you might want to consider before making the purchase. Tap to know more.

Battery: If you are someone who constantly uses their smartphone for work, studies, gaming or video-streaming, then you should consider a smartphone that has a good battery time on a single charge. 

Memory: If keep large data or file storage on a mobile phone then you should consider a smartphone with at least 3-4 GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

Processor: There are a number of processors available in the market such as quad-core, octa-core, Snapdragon, MediaTek and more. Take a look at the processing speed that is specified in GigaHertz (GHz) units. 

Operating System:  You have two OS options one is Google Android and the other is Apple iOS. Choose according to your need and preferences.

Camera: If you are into photography or like to capture special moments that you can cherish, then a good camera phone will come in handy to you. Go for a phone that has a 12 or 16 MP camera.

And how is the global smartphone buying trend? According to Statista, as of 2023, the market is set to generate $41.73 billion in revenue. From 2023 to 2028, the market is expected to grow by 7.20% annually (CAGR).

