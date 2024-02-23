Cal.com: Know how this productivity tool can keep you on track at work; it is free for individuals
Looking for an effective scheduling app to help you stay on track? Know how the Cal.com can help you improve productivity.
Cal.com is a scheduling tool that enables users to create events and meetings in one place with ease.
With Cal, you can easily connect your calendar apps such as Google Calendar and mark your availability.
It enables users to stay updated about their team members' availability so they can set up meetings when they are free and figure out the best time for meetings.
With this productivity app, users can easily create a customised link to share it with meeting participants.
The tool also comes with an automation feature that allows users to automate the appointment reminder process.
Cal.com also enable users to avoid meeting overload enabling users to get a break from overwhelming schedules.
Lastly, users can easily integrate Cal with third-party apps such as Slack, Zoom, Google Calendar and more.
Cal.com also supports an AI scheduling feature enabling users to automate meeting bookings without any hassle.
Cal.com also has a free scheduling app for individuals, however, it comes with subscription plans for teams and organisational use.