Can asteroids strike Earth? Know what NASA sclentist says
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Can you imagine what will happen if asteroids strike the Earth? There can be various consequences and all of them will be nasty for humanity and all life on Earth.Check here to know what scientists say about this.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
First of all, according to NASA, there are no known threats to Earth. Having said that, hidden asteroids have been surprising us.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Planetary defense expert Dr. Kelly Fast says that it’s important to find the asteroids before they find us.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
This is the reason NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office keeps its eyes on the skies.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Dr. Kelly says that an asteroid impact is the only natural disaster that can be prevented.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Planetary Defense Coordination Office at NASA aids in discovering and monitoring asteroids, as well as predicting their orbits well into the future.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The primary goal of planetary defense is to locate asteroids. When an asteroid impact threat is identified years or even decades ahead, there's a chance to consider a deflection mission.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA is exploring various technologies and methods to redirect asteroids on a potential collision course with Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
One of these was the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), which involved impacting an asteroid to alter its speed and trajectory.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
DART is a well-planned demonstration to assess the viability of kinetic impactors as a means of asteroid deflection in case of any future threats to our planet.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
check more
The DART mission has enhanced our preparedness in case an asteroid poses a threat to Earth by providing valuable insights and knowledge.