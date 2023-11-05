Can ChatGPT make bioweapons? Know what has the US worried
Photo Credit: Pexels
ChatGPT has been a subject of research since the day it was introduced. People from all over the world are exploring the AI tool for different usages.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check here
Recently, a report from Business Insider revealed that the US. President Joe Biden's cabinet has been exploring the capabilities of ChatGPT, to understand if it can pose any potential national security threat.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Worryingly, one cabinet member reportedly asked ChatGPT if it knew how to create a bioweapon! The ChatGPT answer would have reassured the government as it said that it is not able to assist with that.
Photo Credit: Pexels
However, considering the problem of AI hallucination, exactly how true that is will be open to debate.
Photo Credit: Pexels
ChatGPT has been trained to collect vast data from articles, books, blogs, and more, that are available on the internet.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Joe Biden’s administration is in the process of figuring out how upcoming AI models can enhance our knowledge and how they can be regulated without reducing their innovation.
Photo Credit: Pexels
According to Biden, AI will influence every department and agency and will have a deep impact on the future.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Biden has recently signed a sweeping executive order last week. This move is to establish new standards of AI safety and security.
Photo Credit: Pexels
According to the order signed by Joe Biden, Tech companies will have to be more transparent in creating and developing AI tools.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
The order also mentions if there is any potential risk posed by the AI models, tech companies will have to inform the government and will also have to share their critical testing data.