Cannibal CMEs cause the WORST solar storms on Earth! NASA reveals how
Cannibal CMEs are responsible for the most powerful solar storm events on Earth. But what exactly are they? This is what NASA explains.
Cannibal coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are an intense burst of CME cloud that travel faster than any other CME released previously in the same region.
These clouds overtake the CME in front of them, absorb it, and accumulate the magnetic charge, becoming that much more stronger and destructive.
A cannibal CME can devour as many CME clouds that come in its path.
As a result, by the time it reaches Earth, its intensity has exponentially increased.
When it strikes against the magnetosphere, Earth’s magnetic field, it is able to break it open easily.
After that, it sparks severe geomagnetic storms on Earth, that can reach up to G5-class.
Such a cannibal CME attack was seen on April 23 when a G4-class geomagnetic storm struck the Earth.
These storms are very powerful and can do devastating damage to our infrastructure.
They can damage small satellites, impact mobile networks, GPS, and even pose a threat to ground-based electronics and power grids.
NASA is studying these cannibal CMEs using its Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) to learn more about it and how to mitigate its effects.