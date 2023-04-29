CBSE 2023 Class 10 Result date: Check online on cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker, Umang app, more
Photo Credit: Pexels
CBSE 2023 Class 10 result date is near! If you are looking forward to checking the CBSE Class 10 results, then here's everything that you should know.
Photo Credit: PTI
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Board exams for Class 10 this year which concluded on March 21.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
As the CBSE 2023 class 10 result date draws closer, there are several reports claiming that you can expect them by the end of May 2023.
Photo Credit: PTI
However, the official date for the declaration of the CBSE result has not yet been announced.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
It is recommended that students acquaint themselves with the process of checking their results online before the announcement to ensure there is no confusion.
Photo Credit: ANI
Students can, not just check their result, they can also download the same once it is released by the board.
Photo Credit: CBSE
One of the most simple ways is to check the CBSE Class 10 results is via the official CBSE websites, which are cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.
Photo Credit: Google Play Store
In case you face any challenges while checking the results from these websites, you also access it via the UMANG app which is available on Google Play Store and App Store.
There is another way too! DigiLocker app can also provide mark sheets simply by signing up and providing the required details.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apart from these, students can access the results through SMS service. Simply type CBSE10 and send it to the 7738299899.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Check More
However, it is advised to keep an active eye on CBSE portals and this space to know when you can expect your results.