CBSE Board 2024: Class 10, class 12 datesheet to be out soon! Check 5 preparation apps to ace the exam
CBSE Board 2024 Class 10, class 12 datesheet: CBSE to announce the exam datesheet soon! Check out these 5 preparation apps to ace the test and secure great grades.
The CBSE conducts board exams for students of class 10 and class 12 every year and the next one is scheduled for early 2024.
The CBSE marks and the percentage are very crucial for students’ careers as they set eligibility criteria for entrance exams and college admission.
The official CBSE exams date sheet and exam schedule are yet to be announced, but they are expected soon.
Students who are appearing for the CBSE board exam 2024 for class 10 and class 12 must start their preparation and revise their course syllabus for maximum results.
The CBSE board exam will be conducted between February 15 to April 10. Check out the 5 CBSE board preparation apps to maintain a higher percentage of marks.
Meritnation: This app provides exam syllabus, previous year questions, and NCERT book solution, however, it asks for a monthly or yearly subscription to get full access to the content.
Vedantu: It is an online tuition app that provides video lectures, NCERT books, practice questions and more. The app requires fees for its preparation courses.
myCBSEguide: With this app, you can find CBSE syllabuses for all subjects, NCERT book solutions, examples of important questions, study material, and more. It provides all app content for free.
Byjus: It is an engaging study app that covers all subjects for classes 10 and 12. The app provides interactive videos, puzzles, and quizzes. Note that it requires fees to access its course content.
Khan Academy: This app provides video lectures and online teaching for students appearing in the board exam. Note that the app provides free content for effective learning.