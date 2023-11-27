CBSE Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam: Here are 5 top apps to get the best grades
If you are facing trouble in your CBSE Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams preparations, try out these 5 apps
ePathshala: This mobile app is provided by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the Ministry of Education (MoE).
ePathshala app provides various educational resources, including textbooks, audio/video content, periodicals, study material, and a variety of other digital materials to excel in CBSE board exams.
BYJU'S - The Learning App: BYJU'S interactive lessons, quizzes, and personalized learning plans crafted for CBSE students.
You can practice with mock tests provided by the Byju's app to enhance your preparations.
Meritnation: This app will help you cover the CBSE syllabus with study material, NCERT solutions, and live classes to elevate your understanding of subjects.
The Meritnation app provides you with daily practice papers to have an excellent grip on your preparation.
Extramarks - This app offers a vast approach to learning, which includes interactive videos, notes, and practice papers for CBSE preparation. You can also get revision notes for the CBSE board exam from the Extramarks website.
Toppr: This app provides various tailored study materials and mock tests to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.
With the Toppr app, you can access video lectures, and live classes for CBSE exams from experienced educators.