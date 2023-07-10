CBSE Class 12 exam student? Here are top 5 apps to guide you to success
So, if you are appearing for the CBSE class 12 board exams, then check out the top 5 apps that will help you pass the exam with flying colors. It will help you get the college of your dreams.
As the 12th class CBSE boards are next year, students have already started to plan their strategies and you must too. Now with these study apps, you can start your preparation TODAY!
Meritnation
From study material, books, animated tutorials, important questions, and sample papers you can find everything here.
Vedantu
Vedantu courses are best for CBSE class 12th students as the lectures are provided by experienced teachers to help you understand any concept thoroughly.
Toppr
The app’s video lectures cover all topics and chapters from the CBSE syllabus. You can take mock tests and practice sample questions as well.
Byju's
It is an engaging study app that covers all subjects for CBSE class 12 students. The app provides interactive videos, puzzles, and quizzes.
CBSE Class 12 Solved Questions
This app provides class Previous Year Question Papers12 CBSE Board along with the latest Marking Scheme.