CBSE Result 2023 class 12 ANNOUNCED: Check it online THIS way
Photo Credit: HT
The CBSE Board Result 2023 Class 12 has been declared. See it on official websites like cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in. You can get it on DigiLocker too.
Photo Credit: PTI
The Class 12th results for the year 2023 have been published online on the official websites of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
Photo Credit: PTI
To check the CBSE 2023 result, it is recommended that you have your admit cards and registration information ready.
Photo Credit: PTI
The results were declared today. May 12, 2023. You can check your results online through the following methods.
Photo Credit: CBSE
You can check your results from the list of CBSE websites including the cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
You will need to visit any of these websites and tap on CBSE Board Result 2023 link and login to the account.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Provide your roll number or registration number.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Then tap on Submit and your CBSE Result 2023 class 12 would be displayed on the screen.
Photo Credit: Pexels
In case you face any difficulty in loading or checking the results via these websites, then you can log into their DigiLocker account too.
Photo Credit: DigiLocker
You can access it via the app on your mobile or visit digilocker.gov.in.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
After this, you will simply need to log in and provide the required information.