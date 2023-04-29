CBSE Result 2023 class 12 date: Check it online THIS way on these websites and digilocker.gov.in
Photo Credit: Hindustan Times
CBSE Result 2023 class 12 date: The CBSE Board Result 2023 Class 12 will be declared soon on the official websites like cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in. You can get it on DigiLocker too.
Photo Credit: PTI
CBSE Result 2023 class 12 date: The Class 12th results for the year 2023 will be published online on the official websites by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
Photo Credit: Pexels
To check the CBSE 2023 result, it is recommended that you have your admit cards and registration information readily available.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
About the CBSE 12th result date, according to various reports, CBSE is anticipated to release the board exam results by the end of May.
Photo Credit: Pexels
However, CBSE hasn't made any comments on it yet. It is advisable to wait for the official announcement of the CBSE for the announcement of CBSE class 12 Result 2023.
Photo Credit: CBSE
Once released, you can check your results from the list of CBSE websites including the cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
You will need to visit any of these websites and tap on CBSE Board Result 2023 link whenever released and login to the account. Provide your roll number or registration number.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Then tap on Submit and your CBSE Result 2023 class 12 would be displayed on the screen.
Photo Credit: Google Play Store
In case you face any difficulty in loading or checking the results via these websites, then you can log into their DigiLocker account too.
Photo Credit: Google Play Store
You can access it via the app on your mobile or visit digilocker.gov.in. Following this, you will simply need to log in and provide the required information.
Photo Credit: PTI
Check More
It is advisable to keep an eye on the CBSE portal to know the announcement of the CBSE Class 12th results in 2023.