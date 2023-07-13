Chandrayaan 3 Launch: All about ISRO moon mission Lander in brief

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch the third moon mission. The Chandrayaan 3 launch is on July 14 from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Ahead of its launch, know all about the crucial element – ISRO Lander on moon. 

Major Specifications of Lander Mission Life:

Mission Life: 1 Lunar day (14 Earth days)

Mass: 1749.86 kg including Rover

Power: 738 W (Winter solstice)

Payloads: 3

Dimensions (mm3) : 2000 x 2000 x 1166

Communication: ISDN, Ch-2 Orbiter

Rover Landing site: 69.367621 S, 32.348126 E

