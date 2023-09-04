Chandrayaan- 3 update: Pragyan Rover sleeps on the Moon as ISRO shuts down all activities
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan 3 mission's Pragyan Rover has completed its lunar assignments and it has now entered sleep mode on the Moon, according to ISRO.
Photo Credit: ISRO
This announcement followed ISRO Chief S Somanath's statement that 'Pragyaan' and 'Vikram,' the lunar mission's rover and lander, were functioning well and would soon be put to sleep to endure the lunar night.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The rover is now safely parked in sleep mode, with its APXS and LIBS payloads turned off. Data from these instruments is transmitted to Earth via the lander, as per the update shared by ISRO.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
Currently, the rover's battery is fully charged, and its solar panel is positioned to receive sunlight at the next lunar sunrise, expected on September 22, 2023.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The receiver remains active, and ISRO is hopeful about a successful reawakening, or else it will remain on the Moon as India's lunar ambassador.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Somanath mentioned earlier that the rover had traveled approximately 100 meters away from the lander.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The decision to put both the lander, 'Vikram,' and the rover, 'Pragyaan,' to sleep is crucial to help them survive the upcoming lunar night.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The lunar mission's rover and lander are still operational.
Photo Credit: NASA
'Pragyaan' and 'Vikram' have performed well in their tasks on the lunar surface, leading to this decision to ensure their survival during the lunar night.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
These developments showcase India's ongoing achievements in lunar exploration and space science.