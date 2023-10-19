Chandrayaan-3: Efforts to revive Vikram lander, Pragyan rover still on?
In a pleasant surprise, it has been revealed that ISRO is not giving up on the Chandrayaan-3 mission despite both Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover standing dead in their tracks on the Moon. ISRO is not resting easily at all.
Chandrayaan-3 mission has not ended yet! ISRO is continuing its efforts to activate Vikram lander and Pragyan rover.
The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover were put in sleep mode at the beginning of September due to the lunar night and they have not woken up since then, which might be due to system failure caused by the freezing cold there.
Vikram lander and Pragyan rover were not designed to survive the lunar night as they were not equipped with the right heating instruments.
Even though there has been a long delay in their revival, ISRO still has hopes that Vikram lander and Pragyan rover will wake up and they will continue putting efforts into beginning the new phase of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
However, Chandrayaan-3 has already completed its mission objectives by staying on the Moon for 14 days. Whatever new comes will be like the proverbial cherry on top!
Both instruments provided great insight into lunar soil and the lander also went through a hop-experiment which exceeded the mission objectives.
The ISRO Chandrayaan-3 mission made history for India and the whole world by landing on the lunar surface on August 23, 2023.
This was ISRO’s third attempt to land on the lunar surface and after years of experimenting, they finally made it possible.
As for the future, the Indian space agency is working on the Chandrayaan-4 mission with the objective of finding water on the Moon.
Now, all we can do is wait and see if the lander and the rover send any signal for revival or if they sleep forever on the Moon.