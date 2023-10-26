Chandrayaan-3: How the third lunar mission is different from Chandrayaan-2

Published Oct 26, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay

What was different in Chandrayaan-3 mission that made possible the biggest achievement for ISRO. Know how the third lunar mission is different from Chandrayaan-2.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was developed from the learnings of previous lunar missions which had some faults.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The most significant achievement of the Chandrayaan-3 mission was to land on the lunar South Pole. However, the Chandrayaan-2 mission had crashed during the landing attempt.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The landing sites for the missions were different. The Chandrayaan-2 crashed on the Moon's near side, while Chandrayaan-3 will land on the Moon's South Pole. 

Photo Credit: NASA

Chandrayaan-3 mission has a new addition with a payload called the Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE).

Photo Credit: ISRO

The crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2 mission occurred due to greater thrust which was something that was duly taken care during the third mission while landing the Vikram lander.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Chandrayaan-3 lander was designed for safe landing even if some systems fail during the progression of landing.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The launch vehicle for both missions was similar however, few modifications were made in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Photo Credit: JAXA

As we learn from our shortcomings, ISRO did the same and made the dream of billions of Indians come true by conducting a successful lunar mission.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Now, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are sleeping on the lunar surface and ISRO is still hoping theu would wake up.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The awakening of the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover would start a new phase for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, but it depends on their revival.

