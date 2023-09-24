Chandrayaan-3: Life left in Vikram lander and Pragyan rover? ISRO at work
ISRO is making all efforts to awaken Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander and Pragyan rover from their "sleep mode" after almost two weeks of inactivity. So far, no signs of life have been detected from them.
Nilesh M Desai, the Director of the Space Applications Centre (SAC), one of ISRO's major centers, explains that the revival process is "automatic" and cannot be initiated from Earth.
As of now, no signals have been received by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), but efforts to establish contact with Vikram and Pragyan are ongoing.
Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander touched down at the uncharted lunar South Pole on August 23, marking India's historic achievement.
If the Vikarm lander and Pragyan rover are revived, experiments on the moon's surface will continue, ensuring that more than the mission's scientific goals are achieved.
Mylswamy Annadurai, a former ISRO scientist, expressed optimism about Pragyan's chances of revival due to successful testing, while the fate of Vikram Lander remains uncertain.
After traversing over 100 metres, the rover Pragyan was safely parked and set into sleep mode on September 2, awaiting revival. Notably, Chandrayaan-3 mission has fulfilled all its objectives already.