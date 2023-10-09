Chandrayaan-3 mission: As Vikram lander and Pragyan rover sleep, check out the highlights

Hopes for the Chandrayaan-3 mission are dim, however, the space mission has made various achievements and discoveries that can not be ignored. Check ISRO Moon mission findings.

The chances for the Vikram lander and Pragyan Rover revival are almost zero as the Moon's south pole lunar night has spread its darkness over the Moon lander and Chandrayaan-3 mission.

ISRO efforts for revival have not stopped as they are still hoping to receive a signal from them, however, it's doubtful.

The mission has almost come to an end but the ISRO Chandrayaan-3 mission was able to achieve all the expected objectives and it exceeded expectations.

The first achievement of the Chandrayaan-3 mission was the touchdown of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface. The event made history and made India proud.

Then Pragyan rover trundled out of  Vikram lander and both then conducted studies on Moon for 1 lunar day which is 14 days on Earth.

Vikram lander measured the soil temperature and gave us some shocking data. The  ChaSTE payload measured the temperature of the lunar surface which was as high as  60-70 degrees Celsius and dipped by -10 degrees Celsius underneath 8 CM soil.

The Pragyan rover has found the presence of Sulphur and other minerals on the lunar surface. Which also indicates the Moon's history of volcanic activities.

The unplanned hop experiment of Vikram lander was another success for ISRO as they gave a new landing location to the lander and landed on the Moon for the second time.

Additionally, the lunar surface does not have a lot of plasma which is good news as it would make radio wave communication possible.

Lastly, the Chandrayaan-3 mission might have completed its course but ISRO has not settled yet and we soon hear about Chandrayaan-4 in collaboration with JAXA.

