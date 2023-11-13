Chandrayaan-3 mission: Check out the achievements of ISRO during the historic lunar mission
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 has become a historic milestone for India. People from all over the world have appreciated this success carried out by ISRO. Let us take a look at the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s achievements.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission landed on Lunar polar surface successfully on August 23, 2023.
Photo Credit: ISRO
After landing on the Moon’s south pole, Chandrayaan-3 Rover's LIBS instrument conducted in-situ measurements near the lunar south pole which confirmed the presence of Sulphur (S) on the lunar surface.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 mission’s elemental composition analysis revealed the presence of Aluminum (Al), Sulphur (S), Calcium (Ca), Iron (Fe), Chromium (Cr), Titanium (Ti), manganese (Mn), silicon (Si), and oxygen (O) on the lunar surface.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander successfully executed an unplanned hop experiment, firing its engines, elevating by 40 cm, and landing safely at Shiv Shakti Point.
Photo Credit: ISRO
During descent, the Vikram lander's thrusters caused lunar surficial epiregolith material to be ejected, forming an 'ejecta halo.'
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The ejected lunar material, estimated at 2.06 tonnes, covered an area of 108.4 m² around the landing site.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The 'ejecta halo' appeared as an irregular bright patch surrounding the lander due to the displaced lunar material during the soft landing.
Photo Credit: JAXA
ISRO' ILSA instrument recorded a natural event or moonquake on August 26, 2023. ILSA's primary objective is to measure ground vibrations generated by natural quakes, impacts, and more.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The ISRO's findings from the Chandrayaan-3 mission provide valuable insights into the lunar surface's composition and has paved the way for future lunar missions.