Chandrayaan-3 mission: Coming back to life? Hope left?
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 22, 2023
Photo Credit: JAXA
Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO's lunar exploration mission, successfully landed near the moon's south pole on August 23, 2023. It was a historic day for India as well as for all humanity.
Photo Credit: ISRO
A Remarkable Achievement: India became the fourth country globally to land on the moon, following the United States, Russia, and China. It was the first to land on the lunar south pole.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The mission included the lander Vikram and rover Pragyan, which operated for one lunar day (14 Earth days).
Photo Credit: ISRO
Hope for Revival: ISRO put Vikram and Pragyan to sleep mode on September 4, hoping to revive them after a 15-day lunar night. However, they did not wake up.
Photo Credit: ISRO
A Cosmic Sleep: ISRO's chief, S Somnath, suggested that Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander and rover are now peacefully sleeping and will wake up on their own.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Success: All mission objectives, including soft landing and experiments, were successfully completed during the 14 operational days.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The absence of the Sun during the lunar night and extremely cold conditions had made recharging the lander and rover's batteries an impossible task.
Photo Credit: NASA
Threat to Hope: Not just that, now there is a new threat, Micrometeoroids. They pose a significant threat to the mission's revival, as they can cause damage to the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Perseverance: ISRO remains committed to revival efforts, even though the timeline is uncertain. But above all, ISRO has indicated that it has not lost all hope about them coming back to life.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Keeping the Hope Alive: Chandrayaan-3's legacy lives on as India continues to explore space with missions like Gaganyaan and Aditya L-1, while India as a whole holds on to the hope that the Chandrayaan-3 mission vehicles will awaken once again.