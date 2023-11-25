Chandrayaan-3 mission done and dusted; know all about the awesome Chandrayaan-4 mission 

Published Nov 25, 2023
After the huge Chandrayaan-3  mission success, ISRO is planning its next moon mission. This is the Chandrayaan-4 mission and it is simply awesome in its objectives on the moon.

As mentioned in a report by space.com, ISRO is planning the Chandrayaan-4 mission which will have four modules and will have two launches which is quite different from the previous lunar mission Chandrayaan-3.

The amazing part about the Chandrayaan-4 mission and the way it will differentiate itself from the Chandrayaan-3 mission is that it will actually look to bring back moon samples to Earth!  

The primary step of the Chandrayaan-4 mission will involve a lander and an actual ascender will collect samples from the moon’s surface.

The Chandrayaan-4 mission is likely to be carried out near the landing site of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on the lunar polar surface.

The next step of the Chandrayaan-4 mission will involve a transfer module and a reentry module. These two will launched later mounting on a second rocket. However, it will remain in the lunar orbit.

The exact plan of the Chandrayaan-4 mission has not been cleared yet but it is speculated that the lander and ascender will land on an unspecified crater near the south pole.

The ascender module of the Chandrayaan-4 mission will carry the collected samples and then will be launched from the lunar surface.

After the launch from the lunar surface, the ascender module will transfer its samples to the reentry module of the Chandrayaan-4 mission. 

The transfer and reentry modules will then return back to the Earth carrying the samples from the lunar surface.

The ambitious Chandrayaan-4 mission launch date is expected to be decided in the next 5-7 years.  

