Chandrayaan-3 mission done and dusted; know all about the awesome Chandrayaan-4 mission
Photo Credit: JAXA
After the huge Chandrayaan-3 mission success, ISRO is planning its next moon mission. This is the Chandrayaan-4 mission and it is simply awesome in its objectives on the moon.
Photo Credit: ISRO
As mentioned in a report by space.com, ISRO is planning the Chandrayaan-4 mission which will have four modules and will have two launches which is quite different from the previous lunar mission Chandrayaan-3.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The amazing part about the Chandrayaan-4 mission and the way it will differentiate itself from the Chandrayaan-3 mission is that it will actually look to bring back moon samples to Earth!
Photo Credit: ISRO
The primary step of the Chandrayaan-4 mission will involve a lander and an actual ascender will collect samples from the moon’s surface.
Photo Credit: JAXA
The Chandrayaan-4 mission is likely to be carried out near the landing site of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on the lunar polar surface.
Photo Credit: JAXA
The next step of the Chandrayaan-4 mission will involve a transfer module and a reentry module. These two will launched later mounting on a second rocket. However, it will remain in the lunar orbit.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The exact plan of the Chandrayaan-4 mission has not been cleared yet but it is speculated that the lander and ascender will land on an unspecified crater near the south pole.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The ascender module of the Chandrayaan-4 mission will carry the collected samples and then will be launched from the lunar surface.
Photo Credit: JAXA
After the launch from the lunar surface, the ascender module will transfer its samples to the reentry module of the Chandrayaan-4 mission.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The transfer and reentry modules will then return back to the Earth carrying the samples from the lunar surface.
Photo Credit: JAXA
Click here
The ambitious Chandrayaan-4 mission launch date is expected to be decided in the next 5-7 years.