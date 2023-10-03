Chandrayaan-3 mission in darkness as Sun sets; did it kill off Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover forever?
The sun has set on the Moon's south pole and there is no sign of revival for the two ISRO crafts, Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. Will the Chandrayaan-3 mission finally end and both these crafts be left stranded there?
The Shiv Shakti point on the Moon is going dark as the Sun has started setting on the lunar south pole, decreasing hopes for the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover activation even further.
As per reports, the beginning of the lunar night is hinting towards the end of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. ISRO might stop the efforts for revival.
ISRO made several attempts since September 22 to wake up the Moon lander and rover, but no signal has been received so far.
The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover were put in sleep mode in early September due to the beginning of lunar night. However, they have already completed the objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
ISRO scientists were hoping for phase 2 of the Chandrayaan-3 mission with the revival of the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, which seems to be impossible now.
There were hopes for the Moon lander to survive a few courses of lunar night and conduct studies during the lunar days, but the chances are dimming with the lunar night setting again and freezing temperatures returning.
Chandrayaan-3 mission is a resounding success in every aspect for ISRO! It is a stellar achievement as Chandrayaan-3 completed all the objectives by safely landing on the Moon and conducting studies for 2 weeks.
ISRO scientists believe that the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have exceeded expectations and if they do not wake up they will forever stay on the Moon as Indian ambassadors.
Over the 14 days of being on the lunar surface, the Lander and the rover contributed to various exceptional discoveries that stunned the whole world.
The data collected by the Indian Moon lander will now be further studied and analyzed for future lunar missions.